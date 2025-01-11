7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks beautiful in a purple organza saree with a golden border. Recreate this look for under 2000.
Fatima looks radiant in a pink chiffon saree with a ruffled border. The belt adds a fusion touch.
Sana boldly carries a mehndi-colored saree with a bralette-style blouse. The glowing makeup complements the saree perfectly.
Fatima looks gorgeous in a pink floral print georgette saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse.
The golden border on the off-white saree is stunning. Paired with a full-neck blouse, it creates an elegant and sober look.
Try a light-colored shimmery saree with a deep-neck blouse for the wedding season. Recreate this look under 2000.
Fatima looks cute in a pink organza saree with a strappy blouse. This look is perfect for a friend's party.
