Entertainment

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

1. Purple Organza Saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks beautiful in a purple organza saree with a golden border. Recreate this look for under 2000.

2. Pink Chiffon Saree

Fatima looks radiant in a pink chiffon saree with a ruffled border. The belt adds a fusion touch.

3. Green Saree

Sana boldly carries a mehndi-colored saree with a bralette-style blouse. The glowing makeup complements the saree perfectly.

4. Pink Floral Print Saree

Fatima looks gorgeous in a pink floral print georgette saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse.

5. Off-White Saree with Golden Border

The golden border on the off-white saree is stunning. Paired with a full-neck blouse, it creates an elegant and sober look.

6. Light Pink Shimmery Saree

Try a light-colored shimmery saree with a deep-neck blouse for the wedding season. Recreate this look under 2000.

7. Pink Organza Saree

Fatima looks cute in a pink organza saree with a strappy blouse. This look is perfect for a friend's party.

