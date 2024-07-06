Entertainment

Ranveer Singh turns 39: 7 best films of the actor you must see

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

He plays Kabir, a free-spirited heir navigating family dynamics aboard a cruise, adding humor and depth to the ensemble cast

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Ranveer debuted with infectious energy as Bittoo Sharma, a Delhi-based wedding planner, in this romantic comedy

Lootera (2013)

A nuanced portrayal as a charming but mysterious archaeologist, entwined in a poignant love story set in the 1950s

Simmba (2018)

He transforms into a corrupt cop who finds redemption, blending action with humor and social justice themes

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Ranveer shines as the legendary Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, navigating love, loyalty, and war in this epic historical drama

Padmaavat (2018)

He plays the ambitious Sultan Alauddin Khilji, whose obsession with Queen Padmavati leads to a dramatic clash with Rajput forces

Gully Boy (2019)

Ranveer portrays an aspiring rapper from Mumbai's streets, showcasing his journey of self-discovery through music and social struggle

