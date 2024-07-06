Ranveer Singh turns 39: 7 best films of the actor you must see

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh turns 39: 'Padmavaat' to 'Lootera' are 7 best films of the actor you must see
He plays Kabir, a free-spirited heir navigating family dynamics aboard a cruise, adding humor and depth to the ensemble cast
Ranveer debuted with infectious energy as Bittoo Sharma, a Delhi-based wedding planner, in this romantic comedy
A nuanced portrayal as a charming but mysterious archaeologist, entwined in a poignant love story set in the 1950s
He transforms into a corrupt cop who finds redemption, blending action with humor and social justice themes
Ranveer shines as the legendary Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, navigating love, loyalty, and war in this epic historical drama
He plays the ambitious Sultan Alauddin Khilji, whose obsession with Queen Padmavati leads to a dramatic clash with Rajput forces
Ranveer portrays an aspiring rapper from Mumbai's streets, showcasing his journey of self-discovery through music and social struggle