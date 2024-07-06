Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor made a grand entrance at NMACC in a Manish Malhotra lehenga choli, featuring a striking combination of blue and green tones
Her attire included a shimmering choli paired with a lehenga skirt embellished intricately with peacock feathers
The ensemble was complemented by exquisite diamond jewelry—a necklace and earrings—that added to her majestic look
At the event, Janhvi Kapoor's regal appearance underscored her fashion prowess and innate sense of style
The intricate detailing on the lehenga skirt and the shimmering texture of the choli exemplified her attention to detail and fashion finesse
Janhvi Kapoor's choice of attire at NMACC resonated with timeless elegance and glamour, setting a benchmark for sartorial excellence
Janhvi Kapoor captivated at NMACC in a Manish Malhotra lehenga choli, blending traditional elegance with modern glamour in stunning blue and green hues