7 Bollywood actors who aced the beard game

1. Ayushmann Khurrana

Similar to Aditya Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana likes to experiment with different beard lengths, often sporting a tamed stubble look.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who is known for his diverse roles, is all set to make waves with his upcoming film Chhaava, where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a style icon, but his beard look in Animal took his persona to an entirely new level. 

4. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur has quickly made himself one of the top names when it comes to the leading men in Bollywood. He regularly wears a beard for many of his roles.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Our chocolate boy from Jab We Met grew into a hot guy too fast. During Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor kept a long beard for his character, Maharawal Ratan Singh.

6. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is no stranger to bold fashion statements, and his beard looks have always captivated his fans.

7. Saif Ali Khan

The B-town celeb gets his sex appeal from his ponytail and most importantly, his well-groomed Nawab beard.

