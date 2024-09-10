Entertainment
From Anuj-Anupama's love story to Aman's wedding, there are going to be many explosive twists in your favorite TV serials. Know what's going to happen in your favorite shows
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have a big fight. Anupama is going to enter Abhimanyu-Aarohi's wedding
Anuj and Anupama's love story is going to be completed in Anupama
To increase the TRP of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the makers will get Aman love married
It will be shown in Jhanak that she will prove in front of everyone that Anirudh is the father of her child
In Megha Barse Re, Manoj will make serious allegations against Megha
In Rab Se Di Dua, Ibadat will make many allegations against Subhan. She will even call him a cheater
In Udne Ki Asha, Sali is about to leave the house, which will bring a lot of twists
There is going to be a fierce drama in Maati Se Judi Door too. It will be shown in the show that Vaju will kill his brother