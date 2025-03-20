Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency OTT deal: Staggering price will SHOCK you

Emergency thrives on OTT

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency may have flopped at the box office, but it's trending on OTT.

Where can you watch Emergency?

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, based on former PM Indira Gandhi, is streaming on Netflix from March 14.

Emergency OTT rights deal

A report by 123telugu.com states that Netflix acquired Emergency's digital rights for a hefty ₹80 crore.

How OTT saved Kangana

If Emergency's digital rights sold for Rs 80 crore, it covered its Rs 60 crore budget, saving Kangana and the team from losses.

How Much Could 'Emergency' Earn at the Box Office?

Released on January 17, 2025, Emergency earned Rs 2 crore on day one, with a lifetime collection of Rs 16.52 crore.

Star Cast of 'Emergency'

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Ekta Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai bungalow

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha: 8 Highest-paid South Indian actresses

When Aishwarya Rai was suddenly removed from 5 Shah Rukh Khan films