Kangana Ranaut's Emergency OTT deal: Staggering price will SHOCK you

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency may have flopped at the box office, but it's trending on OTT.
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, based on former PM Indira Gandhi, is streaming on Netflix from March 14.
A report by 123telugu.com states that Netflix acquired Emergency's digital rights for a hefty ₹80 crore.
If Emergency's digital rights sold for Rs 80 crore, it covered its Rs 60 crore budget, saving Kangana and the team from losses.
Released on January 17, 2025, Emergency earned Rs 2 crore on day one, with a lifetime collection of Rs 16.52 crore.
Besides Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair in key roles.
