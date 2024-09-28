Ranbir Kapoor turns 42: Explore 7 lesser-known fact about him

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is very close to his mother, Neetu Singh, enjoying her homemade meals and even getting weekly pocket money of Rs. 1,500.
Trained in Jazz and Ballet, Ranbir developed a strong musical inclination, learning tabla and drums, and took guitar lessons for his role in "Rockstar."
Ranbir began his industry journey as an assistant director in 1996, helping his father, Rishi Kapoor, before debuting as an actor in "Saawariya."
Ranbir has a nasal septum issue that causes rapid speech and eating. He chose not to undergo corrective surgery, embracing his uniqueness.
For his scene in "Wake Up Sid," Ranbir tried on 65-70 boxers, all sourced from his personal collection, adding authenticity to his character.
Ranbir chose the Lee Strasberg Institute because his idol, Al Pacino, attended there. He created around 300 short films during his training.
Ranbir is fascinated by the number 8, as it represents infinity and is linked to his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday on the 8th.