Ranbir Kapoor turns 42: Explore 7 lesser-known fact about him

A True Mamma’s Boy

Ranbir Kapoor is very close to his mother, Neetu Singh, enjoying her homemade meals and even getting weekly pocket money of Rs. 1,500.
 

Talented Musician and Dancer

Trained in Jazz and Ballet, Ranbir developed a strong musical inclination, learning tabla and drums, and took guitar lessons for his role in "Rockstar."
 

Ranbir’s Film Journey

Ranbir began his industry journey as an assistant director in 1996, helping his father, Rishi Kapoor, before debuting as an actor in "Saawariya."
 

Nasal Deviated Septum

Ranbir has a nasal septum issue that causes rapid speech and eating. He chose not to undergo corrective surgery, embracing his uniqueness.
 

Unique Collection of Boxers

For his scene in "Wake Up Sid," Ranbir tried on 65-70 boxers, all sourced from his personal collection, adding authenticity to his character.

Acting School

Ranbir chose the Lee Strasberg Institute because his idol, Al Pacino, attended there. He created around 300 short films during his training.

Fascination with the Number 8

Ranbir is fascinated by the number 8, as it represents infinity and is linked to his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday on the 8th.

