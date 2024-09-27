iPhone 13 discount: Grab huge price drop on Amazon sale

Entertainment
The biggest ever discount on iPhone 13 is going on in the e-commerce website Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale (Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2024)
If you want to buy an iPhone before the start of the festive season, then there is an amazing offer. There is a discount of not 5-10 but a full 21 thousand on iPhone 13
You are getting 30 percent discount on buying Apple's iPhone 13 in Amazon sale. The price of this phone was Rs 59,900, which has come down after the discount
iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 41,999 after discount in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can buy the phone at this rate
If you are ordering iPhone 13 from Amazon and you have SBI credit or debit card then you can get an extra discount of Rs 1,500 on this phone
You can also get an additional discount of 1,000 by making payment through Amazon Pay UPI. Now this phone will cost you only Rs 37,999
Apple launched the 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 for Rs 79,990. Now the price of the phone has come down. You can buy it very cheap