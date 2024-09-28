Ranbir Kapoor turns 42: Actor's Rs 345 crore net worth, car collection

Entertainment
On September 28, Ranbir Kapoor will be celebrating his 42nd birthday, let us have a look at his luxury lifestyle.
Ranbir Kapoor's net worth in rupees is believed to be approximately Rs 345 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor's principal source of income is his films, for which he reportedly charges roughly Rs 50 crore for every film and earns approximately Rs 30 crore per year.
Ranbir Kapoor owns a luxury residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai, as well as a holiday villa in Alibaug.
He owns a Rs 13 crore property in Pune's Trump Towers, which generates Rs 48 lakhs in annual rental revenue.
Audi R8, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.
Ranbir holds a 35% ownership in the Indian Super League football team Mumbai City FC.