Want to reduce waist size from 36 to 28? Easy tips here!

Entertainment
Jogging, swimming, and cycling can help reduce overall body fat, including stubborn belly fat. Cardio for 30-45 minutes boosts metabolism and aids weight loss.
Abs exercises like planks, crunches, and side planks effectively target belly fat and help tone the abdominal muscles. Aim for 3-4 sets daily for a slimmer waist.
A diet rich in protein, including eggs, chicken, fish, and lentils, helps build muscle mass and keeps you feeling full for longer, promoting weight loss by boosting metabolism.
Green tea is known to accelerate metabolism, and its antioxidants aid in weight loss. Detox water, such as lemon and ginger water, can also be beneficial.
Reducing sugar and processed food intake significantly contributes to reducing belly and waist fat. Replace them with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Intermittent fasting helps shift the body into a fat-burning mode, improving insulin sensitivity and promoting weight loss.
Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism and flushing out toxins from the body. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses daily.
Stress and irregular sleep patterns can hinder weight loss efforts. Ensure you get 7-8 hours of quality sleep and practice meditation or yoga to manage stress levels.