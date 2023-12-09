Happy 41st birthday Dia Mirza: 6 interesting facts about the actress

Entertainment
Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000, becoming the second Indian to win this prestigious beauty pageant after Sushmita Sen won Miss Universe in 1994.
She is a strong advocate for environmental conservation and sustainability and actively participates in campaigns promoting environmental awareness and conservation.
Dia Mirza has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme. Her advocacy work on environmental issues led to this prestigious designation.
Dia Mirza co-owns a production house, Born Free Entertainment, and also initiated a production house named One India Stories to create meaningful storytelling in cinema and OTT.
Dia Mirza actively engages in philanthropy, contributing to various charities and causes, including those related to education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.
Apart from her environmental activism, Dia is involved in various social causes. She supports initiatives related to children's education, women's empowerment, and animal welfare.