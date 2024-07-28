Dhanush turns 41: Rs 150 crore bungalow to Rolls Royce, know net worth

Entertainment
South Superstar actor Dhanush will be turning 41 on July 27.
The actor recently made headlines after he spoke about his Rs 150 crore house in Chennai.
The actor has a net worth of Rs 230 crore, and along with the lavish bungalow owns another house worth Rs 18 crore in Chennai.
He also has a Rolls Royce Ghost worth over Rs 75 crore and a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth Rs 3.40 crore.
Dhanush charges between Rs 12 crore to Rs 16 crore per movie.
As of 2024, the 'Atrangi Re' star's net worth is Rs 230 crore.