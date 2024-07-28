Entertainment

Dhanush turns 41: Rs 150 crore bungalow to Rolls Royce, know net worth

South Superstar actor Dhanush will be turning 41 on July 27.

Rs 150 crore bungalow

The actor recently made headlines after he spoke about his Rs 150 crore house in Chennai.

Houses

The actor has a net worth of Rs 230 crore, and along with the lavish bungalow owns another house worth Rs 18 crore in Chennai. 

Car collection

He also has a Rolls Royce Ghost worth over Rs 75 crore and a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth Rs 3.40 crore.

Fee per film

Dhanush charges between Rs 12 crore to Rs 16 crore per movie.

Net worth

As of 2024, the 'Atrangi Re' star's net worth is Rs 230 crore.

