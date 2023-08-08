Entertainment

'Frozen' to 'Cinderella': 7 best Disney's animated movies

These Disney animated movies are cherished for their captivating stories, unforgettable characters, and timeless messages that continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Image credits: Google

Frozen

The magical tale of sisters Elsa and Anna, along with the unforgettable song 'Let It Go', captured hearts around the world.

Image credits: Google

Aladdin

Join Aladdin and his magical genie on a thrilling adventure filled with humor, romance, and a whole new world.

Image credits: Google

Toy Story

The heartwarming friendship between Woody and Buzz Lightyear comes to life in this imaginative series about toys' secret lives.

Image credits: Google

The Lion King

This timeless classic follows Simba's journey from a cub to a lion king, accompanied by iconic music and heartwarming moments.

Image credits: Google

Moana

A journey of self-discovery, Moana's quest to save her island showcases breathtaking visuals and empowering themes.

Image credits: Google

Beauty and the Beast

Belle's tale of love and acceptance with a cursed prince turned beast is beautifully portrayed in this enchanting film.

Image credits: Google

Cinderella

The beloved rags-to-riches story of Cinderella remains a classic, inspiring dreams and reminding us that kindness prevails.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One