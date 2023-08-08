'Frozen' to 'Cinderella': 7 best Disney's animated movies

Entertainment
These Disney animated movies are cherished for their captivating stories, unforgettable characters, and timeless messages that continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.
The magical tale of sisters Elsa and Anna, along with the unforgettable song 'Let It Go', captured hearts around the world.
Join Aladdin and his magical genie on a thrilling adventure filled with humor, romance, and a whole new world.
The heartwarming friendship between Woody and Buzz Lightyear comes to life in this imaginative series about toys' secret lives.
This timeless classic follows Simba's journey from a cub to a lion king, accompanied by iconic music and heartwarming moments.
A journey of self-discovery, Moana's quest to save her island showcases breathtaking visuals and empowering themes.
Belle's tale of love and acceptance with a cursed prince turned beast is beautifully portrayed in this enchanting film.
The beloved rags-to-riches story of Cinderella remains a classic, inspiring dreams and reminding us that kindness prevails.