Entertainment

7 Korean horror movies on Netflix

Here are the seven best and most popular Korean horror movies that are available on Netflix. 

Image credits: our own

"I Am a Hero" (2015)

A unique zombie film following an aspiring manga artist during a zombie outbreak.
 

Image credits: our own

"The Call" (2020)

A psychological horror-thriller about a woman who receives phone calls from the past.
 

Image credits: our own

"Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" (2018)

Found-footage horror centered around a group of people exploring an abandoned mental hospital.
 

Image credits: our own

"Train to Busan" (2016)

A highly acclaimed zombie apocalypse thriller set on a train journey.
 

Image credits: our own

"The Wailing" (2016)

A suspenseful horror film involving a mysterious illness and a small village.
 

Image credits: our own

"The Mimic" (2017)

A supernatural horror film inspired by a Korean myth about a creature that mimics human voices.
 

Image credits: our own

"The Priests" (2015)

A supernatural thriller involving two priests investigating a series of mysterious events.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One