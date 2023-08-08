7 Korean horror movies on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are the seven best and most popular Korean horror movies that are available on Netflix.
A unique zombie film following an aspiring manga artist during a zombie outbreak.
A psychological horror-thriller about a woman who receives phone calls from the past.
Found-footage horror centered around a group of people exploring an abandoned mental hospital.
A highly acclaimed zombie apocalypse thriller set on a train journey.
A suspenseful horror film involving a mysterious illness and a small village.
A supernatural horror film inspired by a Korean myth about a creature that mimics human voices.
A supernatural thriller involving two priests investigating a series of mysterious events.