Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Rahi rejects Prem's marriage proposal; Read on

Entertainment
The twists in Anupamaa are endless. The show currently reveals that Prem and Rahi's marriage is off due to the truth about Rahi's mother, Maya
The show will now show Anupamaa apologizing to Rahi. Then, Prem will call Rahi and ask her to meet him at the temple. However, Gautam will overhear them
Then, when Rahi goes to the temple, Prem will ask her to marry him. Rahi will be shocked. During this time, Prem says that everyone will agree after the wedding
Prem will sit in the mandap with Rahi, but as soon as the wedding rituals begin, Rahi will get up and leave. On the other hand, the entire Kothari family will reach Anupamaa
During this time, Parag Kothari will accuse her of sending Rahi and Prem away to get married. After this, both families will reach the temple
Rahi will explain to Prem not to get married like this, which will make Prem angry and he will leave from there. During this time, Rahi will start crying bitterly
