Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Rahi rejects Prem's marriage proposal; Read on

The Truth About Prem is Revealed

The twists in Anupamaa are endless. The show currently reveals that Prem and Rahi's marriage is off due to the truth about Rahi's mother, Maya

Anupamaa Will Apologize to This Person

The show will now show Anupamaa apologizing to Rahi. Then, Prem will call Rahi and ask her to meet him at the temple. However, Gautam will overhear them

Prem Wants to Marry Her

Then, when Rahi goes to the temple, Prem will ask her to marry him. Rahi will be shocked. During this time, Prem says that everyone will agree after the wedding

These People Will Go to Anupamaa

Prem will sit in the mandap with Rahi, but as soon as the wedding rituals begin, Rahi will get up and leave. On the other hand, the entire Kothari family will reach Anupamaa

These People Will Arrive During Prem's Wedding

During this time, Parag Kothari will accuse her of sending Rahi and Prem away to get married. After this, both families will reach the temple

What Will Be Special in the Show?

Rahi will explain to Prem not to get married like this, which will make Prem angry and he will leave from there. During this time, Rahi will start crying bitterly

