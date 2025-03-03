[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif inspired 6 suits

Entertainment
Like Katrina Kaif, her sister Isabelle Kaif is also very beautiful. Like her, fair-skinned girls will look amazing wearing a pista green short Kurti and Sharara suit in college
Isabelle Kaif looks like an Indian beauty in a long printed Anarkali suit. You must have such suits in your wardrobe for the summer
Cotton Sharara suits are very popular in summer. You can easily buy such suit sets for under a thousand rupees
To make the weather beautiful, you can also include a green floral long-length suit in your wardrobe
You can wear a light-colored printed suit to show yourself off during the day
If you don't feel like wearing a full suit set, you can just wear a printed Kurti. Wear it with jeans and look like the Katrina Kaif of college
[PHOTOS] Genelia Deshmukh inspired 6 saree designs for Holi festival
Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe
Ramadan 2025: Why eating dates daily is beneficial during Ramadan?
[PHOTOS] Bipasha Basu inspired 6 saree styles for dusky skin tones