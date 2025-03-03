Entertainment

[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif inspired 6 suits

Suit from Katrina Kaif's Sister

Like Katrina Kaif, her sister Isabelle Kaif is also very beautiful. Like her, fair-skinned girls will look amazing wearing a pista green short Kurti and Sharara suit in college

Printed Anarkali Suit

Isabelle Kaif looks like an Indian beauty in a long printed Anarkali suit. You must have such suits in your wardrobe for the summer

Cotton Printed Sharara

Cotton Sharara suits are very popular in summer. You can easily buy such suit sets for under a thousand rupees

Wear a Green Floral Long Length Suit

To make the weather beautiful, you can also include a green floral long-length suit in your wardrobe

Light Colored Printed Suit

You can wear a light-colored printed suit to show yourself off during the day

Choose a Printed Deep Neck Kurti

If you don't feel like wearing a full suit set, you can just wear a printed Kurti. Wear it with jeans and look like the Katrina Kaif of college

