[PHOTOS] Genelia Deshmukh inspired 6 saree designs for Holi festival

Entertainment
Recreate Genelia's saree look for Holi. Genelia is carrying a red and brown embroidered blouse and matching potli bag in a green embroidered saree
The special thing about a plain silk saree is its pleated pallu. The special work done on the pallu makes it look very different
Genelia is wearing a silk brown golden saree. The thin sequin border of the saree is giving it a special look
You can also buy light sarees with floral looks in georgette or chiffon. Such sarees will look great in Holi
A Madhubani paint saree adorned with a golden border can give any woman a royal look. You can also shine by wearing such sarees at a Holi party
Wear a multi-colored printed blouse with striped black and golden border sarees. You will look the most beautiful
