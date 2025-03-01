Entertainment
Currently, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being played, and all the players and staff of Team India are present in Dubai.
Today, we will tell you about the 5 players who have been seen having fun in Dubai. One player even went on a date.
Fast bowler Mohammad Shami is at the forefront of this. He has gone fishing in the sea off Dubai. He has also shared pictures of this on his Instagram account.
Hardik Pandya has also had a lot of fun in Dubai. On Friday, he shared a video on his Instagram account in which he looks no less than a hero.
Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled out Pakistani batsmen with his spin bowling, has also joined in. He has gone to Dubai to chill.
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also gone on a coffee date in Dubai. He has also shared pictures of this on his official Instagram account.
