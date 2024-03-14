Entertainment

Ramadan 2024: 6 tips for healthy fasting during Ramzan

Limit Sugary Foods

While Ramadan is a time for sweets and desserts, minimise your sugar intake. Replace sweet desires with healthy options like fresh or dried fruit.

Include Fruits and Vegetables

Include fruits and veggies in your diet for vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These meals increase immunity and wellness.

Balanced Meals

Balance your suhoor and iftar meals with carbs, proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. This will help you stay energised and full all day.

Exercise Moderately

Maintain fitness with modest to moderate exercise during non-fasting hours. Strenuous activity during fasting can dehydrate and weary you.

Get Sufficient Rest

Aim to get adequate sleep each night to help your body recover and recharge. Lack of sleep can affect your energy levels and mood during the fasting period.

Stay Hydrated

During non-fasting hours, especially suhoor and iftar, drink lots of water. Headaches, weariness, and attention loss can result from dehydration.

