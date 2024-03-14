Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor

Entertainment
Aamir Khan is known as Bollywood's "Mr. Perfectionist" due to his meticulous approach to his roles and films.
Aamir Khan hosted the television talk show Satyamev Jayate which tackled sensitive social issues such as female infanticide, the dowry system, and healthcare disparities in India.
Aamir Khan began his acting career at a young age and began as a child actor in the film "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" (1973) at the age of eight.
Aamir Khan has also ventured into filmmaking and made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film "Taare Zameen Par" (2007).
Aamir Khan holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time with "Dangal" (2016).
Aamir Khan's influence extends beyond Bollywood, earning him recognition on the global stage.