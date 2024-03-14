Entertainment

Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor

Image credits: instagram

Perfectionist Reputation

Aamir Khan is known as Bollywood's "Mr. Perfectionist" due to his meticulous approach to his roles and films. 

Social Activism

Aamir Khan hosted the television talk show Satyamev Jayate which tackled sensitive social issues such as female infanticide, the dowry system, and healthcare disparities in India.

Early Career as a Child Actor

Aamir Khan began his acting career at a young age and began as a child actor in the film "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" (1973) at the age of eight. 

Directorial Debut

Aamir Khan has also ventured into filmmaking and made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film "Taare Zameen Par" (2007). 

Box Office Success

Aamir Khan holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time with "Dangal" (2016). 

International Recognition

Aamir Khan's influence extends beyond Bollywood, earning him recognition on the global stage.

