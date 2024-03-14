Entertainment

Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 must watch films of the director

Happy birthday to Rohit Shetty! Master of action-comedy in Bollywood. Here are 7 must watch movies of the actor

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This film marked the beginning of the highly successful Golmaal film series. It's a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, among others

Chennai Express

Chennai Express is a romantic action-comedy film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan is a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, and Prachi Desai. It was a commercial success and entertained audiences

Golmaal Again

Another installment in the Golmaal series, this film features the same ensemble cast and was praised for its humor and entertaining storyline

Golmaal 3

This is the third installment in the Golmaal series and follows a similar comedic formula to its predecessors. It was well-received by audiences

Simmba

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a life-changing incident. The film was a commercial success

Singham

Singham is an action-packed film starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a righteous police officer. The movie was a massive hit and spawned a successful franchise

