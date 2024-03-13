Entertainment

'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

Batman

Robert Pattinson's performance as Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman' was a huge success with the global public.

Batman 2

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel, as well as Robert Pattinson's return to the DC Universe flick.

Batman 2 release date postponed?

According to recent reports, the release date for 'Batman 2', officially titled T'he Batman - Part II', has been pushed back.

New release date

The release date for Batman - Part II was originally set for October 3, 2025, but has been pushed back to October 2, 2026.

Reason for delay

According to The Wrap, the film has been delayed due to halted screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. 

Cast and crew

Matt Reeves, who directed the first part, will also direct the sequel. However talking about the cast, apart from Robert Pattinson, it is unknown who will appear in the sequel.

