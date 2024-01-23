Ram Mandir: Why is Arun Govil upset after attending the ceremony?

Entertainment
Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal as Lord Ram in the popular television series 'Ramayan', expressed sadness after attending the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Despite being one of the important guests at the momentous event, Arun Govil said that he did not have the opportunity to take a darshan at the newly made temple.
When asked about his reaction to the Ram Mandir, the actor replied, "Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay.
The Ram Mandir inauguration was attended by Ranbir, Alia, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and more.
After 500 years, the Ram Mandir has been rebuilt in Ayodhya and its inauguration took place on January 22, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol and performed the puja.