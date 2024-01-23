Entertainment

Ram Mandir: Why is Arun Govil upset after attending the ceremony?

Image credits: Instagram

Arun Govil

Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal as Lord Ram in the popular television series 'Ramayan', expressed sadness after attending the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Image credits: Instagram

Arun Govil's disappointment

Despite being one of the important guests at the momentous event, Arun Govil said that he did not have the opportunity to take a darshan at the newly made temple.

Image credits: Instagram

Arun Govil's statement

When asked about his reaction to the Ram Mandir, the actor replied, "Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay.

Image credits: Instagram

Celebrities at Ram Mandir inauguration

The Ram Mandir inauguration was attended by Ranbir, Alia, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and more.

Image credits: X

Ram Mandir

After 500 years, the Ram Mandir has been rebuilt in Ayodhya and its inauguration took place on January 22, 2024.

Image credits: Our own

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol and performed the puja. 

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One