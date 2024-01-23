Entertainment

Oscar Awards 2024: When and where to watch the nominations in India

Image credits: Freepik

Nominees

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. (ET).

Image credits: Instagram

Nominations as per Indian time

According to Indian time, the nominees will be announced on January 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Image credits: Freepik

Where to watch the nominations?

In India, the 96th Academy Awards nominations will be streamed live on its YouTube account beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Image credits: Freepik

Nomination announcement hosts

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominations for the 2024 Oscars. 

Image credits: Instagram

Votings

Voting for nominations began on January 11, 2024, and ended on January 16, 2024.

Image credits: Freepik

Winner announcement

The winners will be announced on March 10, 2024, and for India, at approximately 5 a.m. on March 11, 2024.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One