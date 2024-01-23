Oscar Awards 2024: When and where to watch the nominations in India

Entertainment
The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. (ET).
According to Indian time, the nominees will be announced on January 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.
In India, the 96th Academy Awards nominations will be streamed live on its YouTube account beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominations for the 2024 Oscars.
Voting for nominations began on January 11, 2024, and ended on January 16, 2024.
The winners will be announced on March 10, 2024, and for India, at approximately 5 a.m. on March 11, 2024.