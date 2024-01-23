Ram Mandir: Ranbir Kapoor on missing Raha's presence at the ceremony

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were distinguished guests who attended the historic Ram Mandir opening ceremony on January 22.
Ranbir spoke to the media after the event and expressed how much he missed his daughter Raha Kapoor's absence.
"It’s a big pride. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here. I just wish I could have brought Raha here to experience this historic moment. It just feels great. Jai Shri Ram."
Alia Bhatt wore a modest teal saree from Madhurya Creations and the decorations on her saree resembled scenes from the Ramayana. Ranbir was seen wearing a dhoti kurta.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt saw the spectacular Ram Mandir's opening in Ayodhya along with many other celebrities in attendance.
The Ram Mandir inauguration was attended by Ranbir, Alia, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and more.