Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show?

Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, is the latest participant to be ousted mid-week.

Image credits: instagram

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality series on Indian TV. As the finale approaches, contestants in the house are eager to learn who will be the game's finalists.

Image credits: our own

According to the most recent report on The Khabri, Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, is the latest participant to be ousted mid-week.

Image credits: our own

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment. One user said, "He deserves to be in the top 5 #VickyJain". 

Image credits: Instagram

Another user said, "I knew it...he deserves to win because he was the only one in this season who was playing strongly".

Image credits: instagram

"He deserves to be in the top 5 seriously", wrote the third user. 

Image credits: instagram

Following the last mid-week elimination procedure, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek Kumar have been named the top five Bigg Boss 17 finalists.

Image credits: instagram

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, as no extension was granted by the producers this season.

Image credits: instagram
