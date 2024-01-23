Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show?

Entertainment
Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, is the latest participant to be ousted mid-week.
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality series on Indian TV. As the finale approaches, contestants in the house are eager to learn who will be the game's finalists.
Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment. One user said, "He deserves to be in the top 5 #VickyJain".
Another user said, "I knew it...he deserves to win because he was the only one in this season who was playing strongly".
"He deserves to be in the top 5 seriously", wrote the third user.
Following the last mid-week elimination procedure, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek Kumar have been named the top five Bigg Boss 17 finalists.
The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, as no extension was granted by the producers this season.