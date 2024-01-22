Entertainment

Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty: Celebrities spotted in the city

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra opted for a long black court as she arrived at the airport.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a white kurta pajama as he greeted his fans out his house in Mumbai.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the Ayodhya airport, wearing a white and blue shirt and blue jeans.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was seen at Siddhivinayak temple in an orange saree and a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a golden saree and matching, shimmering blouse. Vicky looked dashing in a white silk kurta with gold embellishments.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry was seen at airport in a black coat and jeans.

Image credits: Virender Chawla
