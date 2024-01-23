Entertainment

Lagaan to Border: 7 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day

Celebrate Republic Day with Bollywood's patriotic gems! From Lagaan's resilience to Border's valor, these films embody India's spirit and triumphs

Image credits: IMDb

Lagaan (2001)

Set in 1893, a group of villagers challenges oppressive British tax through a high-stakes cricket match. Led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), the film beautifully weaves patriotism

Image credits: IMDb

Border (1997)

Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film portrays the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers defending their post

Image credits: IMDb

Rang De Basanti (2006)

A group of friends, inspired by their roles in a documentary on freedom fighters, confronts corruption and injustice in contemporary India

Image credits: IMDb

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Depicting the 2016 surgical strikes in response to a terrorist attack, Aditya Dhar's film is a gripping account of military precision and dedication

Image credits: IMDb

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Rajkumar Santoshi's biopic captures life, sacrifice of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn's powerful portrayal and the film's narrative intensity make it a stirring tribute

Image credits: IMDb

Swadesh

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades follows Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who rediscovers his roots and seeks to contribute to rural development

Image credits: IMDb

Chak De! India (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan stars as Kabir Khan, a former hockey player turned coach, leading a diverse group of women to reclaim national pride. Shimit Amin's film is a compelling sports drama

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One