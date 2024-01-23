Lagaan to Border: 7 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day

Entertainment
Celebrate Republic Day with Bollywood's patriotic gems! From Lagaan's resilience to Border's valor, these films embody India's spirit and triumphs
Set in 1893, a group of villagers challenges oppressive British tax through a high-stakes cricket match. Led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), the film beautifully weaves patriotism
Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film portrays the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers defending their post
A group of friends, inspired by their roles in a documentary on freedom fighters, confronts corruption and injustice in contemporary India
Depicting the 2016 surgical strikes in response to a terrorist attack, Aditya Dhar's film is a gripping account of military precision and dedication
Rajkumar Santoshi's biopic captures life, sacrifice of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn's powerful portrayal and the film's narrative intensity make it a stirring tribute
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades follows Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who rediscovers his roots and seeks to contribute to rural development
Shah Rukh Khan stars as Kabir Khan, a former hockey player turned coach, leading a diverse group of women to reclaim national pride. Shimit Amin's film is a compelling sports drama