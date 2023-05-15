Popular romantic K-dramas on Netflix

Entertainment
Korean dramas have gained popularity on Netflix because of their unique stories. From Descendants of the Sun to Forecasting Love & Weather, here are 7 romantic Netflix K-dramas.
After a chance meeting in a hospital, an ardent soldier falls for a gifted surgeon.
A free-spirited national weather service office forecaster falls in love with his dynamic boss.
Yoon Hye-jin meets a jack-of-all-trades, Hong Du-sik, with a hidden past and their love brews.
A fencer whose career is at stake due to a financial crisis meets a guy who aims at rebuilding his life.
Lee Min-ho plays arrogant rich boy who falls in love with poor girl who gets chance to attend his elite school.
In a mental hospital, an anti-social children's book author finds love with a worker at a psychiatric facility.
Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun starrer Goblin revolve around a 940-year-old protector of souls.