Ram Charan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Entertainment
South superstar Ram Charan is currently in the news for his film Game Changer. The trailer of the film will be revealed on January 1.
Ram Charan's career isn't very long, but he is still worth crores and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.
Ram Charan has a net worth of 1370 crores. His total net worth with his wife Upasana is 2500 crores.
Ram Charan owns two bungalows worth 30 crores each. One is in Hyderabad and the other is in Mumbai. He has a luxurious penthouse in Khar, Mumbai.
Ram Charan owns an airline company named Truejet Airlines. He also has a private jet.
Ram Charan also has his own production house, worth 200 crores, under which he makes films. He has also invested in real estate.
Few people know that Ram Charan is very fond of horse riding. He owns the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, which is worth 20 crores.
Car enthusiast Ram Charan owns luxury cars like the Rolls Royce Phantom, Aston Martin Vantage V8, Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, Ferrari Portofino, and BMW 7 Series, worth crores.
Ram Charan charges 45 crores per film. However, he has charged 100 crores for his upcoming film Game Changer.
