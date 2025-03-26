Entertainment

Here's why Aamir Khan initially REJECTED Dangal

Aamir Khan was hesitant to do 'Dangal'

According to Aamir Khan, when 'Dangal' came to him, he was hesitant to do it. The special thing is that he liked the story of the film very much

Aamir Khan was confused about playing the role of Mahavir Phogat

According to Aamir, he played the role of a young and fit man in 'Dhoom 3'. That's why he was confused about how he would play the role of an old and heavy father (Mahavir Phogat)

Aamir Khan suspected Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

In conversation with Just To Filmy, Aamir jokingly said that regarding the script of 'Dangal', he felt that Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan had sent Nitesh Tiwari to ruin his career

What is Aamir Khan's statement on SRK-Salman Khan?

Aamir Khan said jokingly, "I felt that these are people of Salman or Shah Rukh, who want to get me out (of films)"

Aamir Khan gave this advice to Nitesh Tiwari

According to Aamir, he advised Nitesh Tiwari that he should wait 10-15 years to do such a role. He agreed to this and said that he would not make this film with anyone else

Then Aamir Khan took a risk and worked in the film

According to Aamir, script of Dangal was so strong that could not ignore it even he didn't want to. He says, Even though there was a risk to my career, I could not leave this film

'Dangal' is the country's highest-grossing film

'Dangal', which was released in 2016, is the only Indian film that has crossed the figure of earning ₹2000 crore worldwide

Aamir Khan's upcoming film

Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. There are discussions that this film may be released on May 30

