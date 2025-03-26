Here's why Aamir Khan initially REJECTED Dangal

Entertainment
According to Aamir Khan, when 'Dangal' came to him, he was hesitant to do it. The special thing is that he liked the story of the film very much
According to Aamir, he played the role of a young and fit man in 'Dhoom 3'. That's why he was confused about how he would play the role of an old and heavy father (Mahavir Phogat)
In conversation with Just To Filmy, Aamir jokingly said that regarding the script of 'Dangal', he felt that Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan had sent Nitesh Tiwari to ruin his career
Aamir Khan said jokingly, "I felt that these are people of Salman or Shah Rukh, who want to get me out (of films)"
According to Aamir, he advised Nitesh Tiwari that he should wait 10-15 years to do such a role. He agreed to this and said that he would not make this film with anyone else
According to Aamir, script of Dangal was so strong that could not ignore it even he didn't want to. He says, Even though there was a risk to my career, I could not leave this film
'Dangal', which was released in 2016, is the only Indian film that has crossed the figure of earning ₹2000 crore worldwide
Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. There are discussions that this film may be released on May 30
