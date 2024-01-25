Fighter Cast Fees: Know how much Hrithik, Deepika and more charged

Entertainment
Let's look at the fees charged by the Fighter cast for their roles in the action thriller.
Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. According to sources, the star's highest-paid actor earned Rs 50 crore for his role.
Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni). As per the reports, Deepika charged Rs 15 crore.
Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in Siddharth Anand's film, and reportedly, he earned Rs 7 crore for his pivotal part.
Karan Singh Grover is playing Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter, As per the information on the internet actor received Rs 2 crore for his role.
Akshay Oberoi essayed the role of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. For his part, the actor reportedly got Rs 1 crore.