Entertainment

Fighter Cast Fees: Know how much Hrithik, Deepika and more charged

Let's look at the fees charged by the Fighter cast for their roles in the action thriller.

Image credits: Youtube

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. According to sources, the star's highest-paid actor earned Rs 50 crore for his role.

Image credits: Youtube

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni). As per the reports, Deepika charged Rs 15 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in Siddharth Anand's film, and reportedly, he earned Rs 7 crore for his pivotal part. 

Image credits: Social Media

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is playing Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter, As per the information on the internet actor received Rs 2 crore for his role. 

Image credits: Social Media

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi essayed the role of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. For his part, the actor reportedly got Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Poster
Find Next One