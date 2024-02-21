Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding; FIRST photos out

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married today at Goa. Th newly weds put out dreamy pictures of their wedding. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul-Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at Goa. The couple looked regal in pastel shades

Image credits: Instagram

Ceremony

The duo took to their respective social media handles to share the first photos of their sun-down wedding. The photos were captioned as 'mine now and forever'

Image credits: Instagram

Wedding bliss

The couple looks happy and seems to share an inside joke between the ceremony. The pink pastel shade theme is heavenly

Image credits: Instagram

Congratulations to Rakul, Jackky

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar attended their big day

Image credits: Instagram
