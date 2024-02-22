Entertainment

Rakul-Jackky wedding: Who did the bride wear for her big day?

Image credits: Instagram, Virender Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding

On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in the presence of their friends and family.

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's lehenga designer

Rakul looked beautiful as a bride and she was dressed in a wonderful pastel Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

The pink lehenga

The lehnga had a beautiful flower accent that provided color to her bridal look and she looked elegant in an embroidered traditional dress. 

Image credits: Instagram

Floral pattern

The light pink base worked beautifully with the contrasting floral pattern. 

Image credits: Instagram

The jewellery

To complete her bridal look, she opted for heavy-duty polki jewellery.

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's makeup

She embraced the basic bride look with a dewy base and tinted pink lips. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One