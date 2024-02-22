Rakul-Jackky wedding: Who did the bride wear for her big day?

Entertainment
On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in the presence of their friends and family.
Rakul looked beautiful as a bride and she was dressed in a wonderful pastel Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga.
The lehnga had a beautiful flower accent that provided color to her bridal look and she looked elegant in an embroidered traditional dress.
The light pink base worked beautifully with the contrasting floral pattern.
To complete her bridal look, she opted for heavy-duty polki jewellery.
She embraced the basic bride look with a dewy base and tinted pink lips.