Entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 movies to see with your siblings

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with these iconic movies of Bollywood. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Main Hoon Na, these movies celebrate sibling love--by Amrita Ghosh

Image credits: IMDB

Karan Arjun

It's a revenge drama that tells the story of two brothers who are reborn to avenge their deaths in a past life and to restore justice to their family

Image credits: IMDB

Hum Saath Saath Hain

It's a family drama that portrays the values of love, unity, and sacrifice within a joint family, focusing on the relationships

Image credits: IMDB

Dil Dhadakne Do

It's a comedy-drama that revolves around a dysfunctional Punjabi family as they go on a cruise to celebrate their parents' anniversary

Image credits: IMDB

Kapoor & Sons

The movie delves into the complexities of a dysfunctional family as two estranged brothers return home to deal with their parents' strained marriage and their own personal issues

Image credits: IMDB

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Hrithik Roshan as Rohan epitomizes sibling love

Image credits: IMDB

Raksha Bandhan

A chaat shop vendor, serving as the eldest sibling to four sisters, pursues his commitment to his ailing mother. He unwaveringly upholds the cherished principles of their family

Image credits: IMDB

Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan as Ram and Zayed Khan as Laxman is the quintessential sibling love movie

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One