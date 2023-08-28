Entertainment

Loved Oppenheimer? Watch these 7 historical biopics

'The Imitation Game' depicting code-breaking to JFK's conspiracy, these biopics echo the intrigue of Nolan's Oppenheimer. Explore diverse lives and pivotal moments in history

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turin, the mathematician who broke the German enigma code is brilliant. Set in WWII premises the movie delves into the life of the maestro

A Beautiful Mind

Mathematician John Nash, portrayed by Russell Crowe. The film delves into Nash's struggle with schizophrenia and his remarkable contributions to game theory

Fist Man

Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstong explores the journey as he becomes the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission

JFK

The political thriller investigates the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It delves into conspiracy theories and government secrets

Milk

It chronicles the life of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California. The film, starring Sean Penn, explores Milk's activism and struggles for LGBTQ+

Malcolm X

Denzel Washington as civil rights leader Malcolm X. The film traces Malcolm X's transformation from street hustler to influential voice, tackling issues of racial injustice

Capote

Philip Seymour Hoffman as author Truman Capote. The film centers on Capote's research for his groundbreaking true crime novel 'In Cold Blood'

