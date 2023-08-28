Premam to Drishyam-7 movies to watch on Onam

Entertainment
Here are seven popular Malayalam movies you might consider watching during the Onam season.
A gripping thriller starring Mohanlal, where a man tries to cover up a crime to protect his family.
A romantic drama that follows the life and relationships of the protagonist over different stages of his life.
A comedy film centred around the character Meesa Madhavan, played by Dileep, and his misadventures.
This film revolves around the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and navigate their careers, friendships, and relationships.
It is an action-packed movie starring Mohanlal as a tiger hunter, showcasing thrilling sequences and impressive visuals.
This heartwarming film tells the story of a young man who discovers his passion for cooking and hospitality.
A whimsical film about the mysterious and enigmatic Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his impact on the lives of others.