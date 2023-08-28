Entertainment

Premam to Drishyam-7 movies to watch on Onam

Here are seven popular Malayalam movies you might consider watching during the Onam season.

Image credits: our own

"Drishyam" (2013)

A gripping thriller starring Mohanlal, where a man tries to cover up a crime to protect his family.
 

Image credits: our own

"Premam" (2015)

A romantic drama that follows the life and relationships of the protagonist over different stages of his life.
 

Image credits: our own

"Meesa Madhavan" (2002)

A comedy film centred around the character Meesa Madhavan, played by Dileep, and his misadventures.
 

Image credits: our own

"Bangalore Days" (2014)

This film revolves around the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and navigate their careers, friendships, and relationships.
 

Image credits: our own

"Pulimurugan" (2016)

It is an action-packed movie starring Mohanlal as a tiger hunter, showcasing thrilling sequences and impressive visuals.
 

Image credits: our own

"Ustad Hotel" (2012)

This heartwarming film tells the story of a young man who discovers his passion for cooking and hospitality.
 

Image credits: our own

"Charlie" (2015)

A whimsical film about the mysterious and enigmatic Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his impact on the lives of others.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One