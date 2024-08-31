Rajkummar Rao turns 40: A look at his 81 crore net worth

Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao's net worth is believed to be Rs 81 crore.
The actor costs Rs 6 crore for his movie roles and earns around INR 1-2 crore for each brand endorsement.
Rajkummar Rao's home is in Mumbai's Juhu and the triplex was once owned by Janhvi Kapoor. He paid INR 44 crore to buy the house.
The 'Stree 2' actor's garage holds several luxury cars, including an Audi Q7 for INR 80 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 at INR 37.96 lakh.
He also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth INR 1.19 crore and a luxury Harley Davidson Fat Bob worth INR 18 lakh.
He was last seen in the film 'Stree 2' which so far collected Rs 432 at the box office.