Aamir Khan to Dharmendra: 7 actors who run successful dairy farms

Entertainment
Bollywood actor Dharmendra is now seen only in a few films. He also has a dairy farm in Punjab. Where they promote rural development and agriculture. This earns crores.
Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol is also associated with dairy business. He has a dairy farm in Punjab, from where he earns crores of rupees by selling milk and other products.
Sunny Deol's younger brother and actor Bobby Deol has also invested in the dairy business apart from films. He owns a dairy farm in Punjab. He earns a good amount from this.
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan charges crores of rupees. He has also invested in a dairy startup 'Pratap Snacks', which deals in milk and other dairy products.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh comes from political family. His background is related to agriculture. He has also invested in the dairy business in Maharashtra, from where he earns crores.
Suniel Shetty has not one but many sources of income. He also has investments in the dairy business. He has a dairy farm in Maharashtra, from where he earns good money every year.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar lives very close to the farmers. He has a dairy farm in Maharashtra, where he deals in milk and other dairy products. He earns well from this.