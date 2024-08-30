Entertainment

Aamir Khan to Dharmendra: 7 actors who run successful dairy farms

1. Dharmendra

Bollywood actor Dharmendra is now seen only in a few films. He also has a dairy farm in Punjab. Where they promote rural development and agriculture. This earns crores.

2. Sunny Deol

Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol is also associated with dairy business. He has a dairy farm in Punjab, from where he earns crores of rupees by selling milk and other products.

3. Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol's younger brother and actor Bobby Deol has also invested in the dairy business apart from films. He owns a dairy farm in Punjab. He earns a good amount from this.

4. Aamir Khan

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan charges crores of rupees. He has also invested in a dairy startup 'Pratap Snacks', which deals in milk and other dairy products.

5. Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh comes from political family. His background is related to agriculture. He has also invested in the dairy business in Maharashtra, from where he earns crores.

6. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has not one but many sources of income. He also has investments in the dairy business. He has a dairy farm in Maharashtra, from where he earns good money every year.

7. Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar lives very close to the farmers. He has a dairy farm in Maharashtra, where he deals in milk and other dairy products. He earns well from this.

