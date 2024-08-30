Annihilation to Climax: 5 Horror movies on OTT to being this weekend

Entertainment
Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Leigh, and Tesa Thompson, Annihilation is a body horror film that revolves around a biologist who signs up for a secret and dangerous expedition.
Climax is a thrilling horror movie that involves a bunch of high-school teenagers sneaking into an old school building but soon the nightmare begins.
Crime of the Future is a dystopian sci-fi and body horror film starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and more.
This film is a twisted supernatural horror film making it a perfect watch for viewers who enjoy spine-chilling scares. A mother goes back to his childhood home and the fun begins.
The Witch is a thrilling horror movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Dickie, and Ralph Ineson. It involves 1630s dark magic, witchcraft, and possession in New England.