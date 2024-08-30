Munjya to IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 5 OTT releases this week

Entertainment
This weekend's OTT line-up is ideal for binge-watching, featuring horror comedies, gripping Kandahar Hijack story, underworld tales. Check out new releases on Netflix, Jio Cinema
Munjya, a Bollywood film inspired by Marathi folklore, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack made its debut on Netflix on August 29, delivering a compelling retelling of the infamous hijacking incident of December 24, 1999
Actor Kay Kay Menon stars in the new series Murshid, now streaming on ZEE5 from August 30. The show explores the gritty world of Mumbai's underworld
Interrogation, featuring Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, and Yashpal Sharma, is a murder mystery film that promises to keep viewers on edge
The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video on August 29. Co-creator JD Payne described the new season as a psychological thriller