Entertainment

Munjya to IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 5 OTT releases this week

This weekend's OTT line-up is ideal for binge-watching, featuring horror comedies, gripping Kandahar Hijack story, underworld tales. Check out new releases on Netflix, Jio Cinema

Image credits: IMDb

Munjya

Munjya, a Bollywood film inspired by Marathi folklore, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh

Image credits: IMDb

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack made its debut on Netflix on August 29, delivering a compelling retelling of the infamous hijacking incident of December 24, 1999

Image credits: IMDb

Murshid

Actor Kay Kay Menon stars in the new series Murshid, now streaming on ZEE5 from August 30. The show explores the gritty world of Mumbai's underworld

Image credits: IMDb

Interrogation

Interrogation, featuring Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, and Yashpal Sharma, is a murder mystery film that promises to keep viewers on edge

Image credits: IMDb

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video on August 29. Co-creator JD Payne described the new season as a psychological thriller

Image credits: IMDb
