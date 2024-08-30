Entertainment

Adnan Sami to Anwar Maqsood: Pakistani celeb's with Indian citizenship

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a well-known playback and qawwali singer, has an extensive musical career in both Pakistan and India. He also claims Indian citizenship.
 

Anwar Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood, a writer and comedian from Pakistan, is well-known for having an Indian passport, which reflects his considerable cultural influence throughout South Asia.

 

Sahir Ludhianvi

After the partition, renowned poet and Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi relocated to Bombay, where his thought-provoking lyrics had a big impact on Indian cinema.

 

Adnan Sami

After spending more time in India on a prolonged guest visa, Anglo-Pakistani musician Adnan Sami obtained Indian citizenship in 2016.

Nasir Khan

Actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother, Nasir Khan, was an Indian citizen who played in the 1948 film "Teri Yaad," the first production in Pakistan.

