Parineeti Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood's 7 most educated stars

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hansraj College, Delhi, and a Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan completed his schooling at Sherwood College, Nainital, and graduated from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha attended The British School and graduated from Oxford University. She pursued her Master's at the London School of Economics.

John Abraham

John Abraham studied at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, and earned an MBA from Narsee Monjee College.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary and furthered her education at Manchester Business School.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana holds a degree in English Literature and a degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda studied at Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat, Haryana, and graduated in Marketing from Australia.

