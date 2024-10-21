Kulbhushan Kharbanda turns 80; Lesser known facts of 'Shaan' actor

Entertainment
Veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda, known as Shakaal in Bollywood, turned 80. He was born on October 21, 1944, in Hasan Abdal, Punjab, British India.
Kulbhushan was fond of theatre since college. Before entering films, he worked in theatre in Delhi and Kolkata. He gained recognition through Shyam Benegal's 'Nishant' (1974).
Kulbhushan Kharbanda reportedly never joined any acting school. He learned everything he knows by working in theatre.
In the 1980 film 'Shaan,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha, Kulbhushan played the main villain, Shakaal, and became famous by that name.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda's wife is reportedly Maheshwari Devi, the daughter of Maharaja Ram Singh of Pratapgarh. Her first marriage was to the Maharaja of Kota.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda has a daughter named Shruti. In 2018, Shruti Kharbanda married Rohit Navale in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
At 74, Kulbhushan played the lecherous Bauji Satyanand Tripathi in the 2018 web series 'Mirzapur.'
Kulbhushan Kharbanda was last seen in the film 'The Crew,' released this year, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.