Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan owns a Gulfstream G550 with a range of 12,501 km and a speed of 0.885 Mach. It can accommodate 19 people and is worth approximately $61.5 million.
Amitabh Bachchan owns a Bombardier Challenger 300 with a range of 5,741 km and a top speed of 0.82 Mach. It seats 10 and is valued at $25 million.
Akshay Kumar owns a Hawker 800, a mid-size twinjet corporate aircraft. It has a range of 4,630 km, a speed of 0.80 Mach, seats 8, and costs $20 million.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance, owns a Boeing 737 Max 9. It accommodates 19, has a range of 6,570 km, and is worth $100 million.
Vijay Mallya owned an Airbus A319 with a range of 6,850 km, seating 18, and costing around $80 million.
Lakshmi Mittal owns a Gulfstream G650ER, capable of flying 13,890 km non-stop. It seats 19 and is priced at $70 million.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, owns a Gulfstream G550 with a 12,501 km range, seating 19, and costing $61.5 million.
The late Ratan Tata owned a Dassault Falcon 2000 with a range of 7,410 km, seating 10, and valued at $35 million.