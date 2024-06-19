 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 flats in Mumbai for this SHOCKING amount

Image credits: X/Abhishek Bachchan

The Mumbai flats

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly paid Rs 15.42 crore for six flats in Mumbai's Borivali district.

Image credits: instagram

Location

According to reports, the actor purchased the flats in Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City development project. 

Image credits: Instagram

The six units had a total area of 4,894 square feet and were sold at Rs 31,498 per square foot. 

The deal

The sales deal was signed on May 5, 2024, and the flats are luxurious.

The six flats are on the 57th floor of a high-rise structure along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East and have ten parking spaces.

Alibaug property

Earlier this year, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's father, purchased land in Alibaug for Rs 10 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram
