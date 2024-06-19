Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 flats in Mumbai for this SHOCKING amount

Entertainment
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly paid Rs 15.42 crore for six flats in Mumbai's Borivali district.
According to reports, the actor purchased the flats in Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City development project.
The six units had a total area of 4,894 square feet and were sold at Rs 31,498 per square foot.
The sales deal was signed on May 5, 2024, and the flats are luxurious.
The six flats are on the 57th floor of a high-rise structure along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East and have ten parking spaces.
Earlier this year, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's father, purchased land in Alibaug for Rs 10 crore.