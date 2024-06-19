 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS dating THIS 3 years younger man?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating writer and assistant director Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor's story

Now the actress has confirmed her relationship as she posted a cute story with him.

Shraddha Kapoor's story

Sharing an adorable selfie, she wrote in Hindi, "Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully".

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

The relationship rumors arose after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were photographed together multiple times last year.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

They also went to a friend's wedding in March this year which fueled the rumours even more.

Age gap

Rahul is 34 years old which is 3 years younger than the actress who is 37.

