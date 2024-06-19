Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS dating THIS 3 years younger man?

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating writer and assistant director Rahul Mody.
Now the actress has confirmed her relationship as she posted a cute story with him.
Sharing an adorable selfie, she wrote in Hindi, "Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully".
The relationship rumors arose after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were photographed together multiple times last year.
They also went to a friend's wedding in March this year which fueled the rumours even more.
Rahul is 34 years old which is 3 years younger than the actress who is 37.