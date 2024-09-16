Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari: 10 top saree looks for style inspiration

Aditi Rao Hydari recently married her boyfriend Siddharth. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of her best saree designs that will inspire you too

Image credits: instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's saree styles

Aditi Rao Hydari's Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari has tied the knot with her boyfriend Siddharth. She has become Mrs. Siddharth. On this occasion, we are going to show you some of her best saree designs

Orange Georgette Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari looks very beautiful in a transparent orange saree. The plain saree is decorated with lace on the border and in the middle to complement it

Off-White Transparent Saree

There is no answer to the beauty of this saree design in Aditi Rao Hydari's saree collection. The actress wore a deep neck blouse with this saree adorned with a beautiful border

Green Silk Saree

Aditi is giving a royal look in a dark green silk saree. Golden zari work has been done on the shimmery saree

Golden Ruffle Saree

Aditi Rao is wearing a plain golden ruffle saree with a heavily sequined blouse. She looks gorgeous in it. Young girls can keep this type of saree in their wardrobe

Kanjeevaram Saree

Aditi is wearing a plain Kanjeevaram saree adorned with golden zari work. She has applied Gajra in her hair to give the saree a traditional look

Multicolor Floral Print Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari is giving a gorgeous look in a floral print chiffon saree. To give a sexy look to this type of saree, she wore a sleeveless halter neck blouse

Organza Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari is giving an elegant look in an organza saree. The actress wore a full neck blouse with a hand floral print saree

Multicolor Saree

You can steal Aditi's saree design to give a sensual look in a saree. The actress has done heavy makeup with a multicolor straps saree

Light Blue Chiffon Saree

Aditi is seen in georgette and chiffon sarees at events and red carpets. These sarees have light fabric and elegant designs

Find Next One