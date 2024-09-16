Aditi Rao Hydari: 10 top saree looks for style inspiration

Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari recently married her boyfriend Siddharth. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of her best saree designs that will inspire you too
Aditi Rao Hydari looks very beautiful in a transparent orange saree. The plain saree is decorated with lace on the border and in the middle to complement it
There is no answer to the beauty of this saree design in Aditi Rao Hydari's saree collection. The actress wore a deep neck blouse with this saree adorned with a beautiful border
Aditi is giving a royal look in a dark green silk saree. Golden zari work has been done on the shimmery saree
Aditi Rao is wearing a plain golden ruffle saree with a heavily sequined blouse. She looks gorgeous in it. Young girls can keep this type of saree in their wardrobe
Aditi is wearing a plain Kanjeevaram saree adorned with golden zari work. She has applied Gajra in her hair to give the saree a traditional look
Aditi Rao Hydari is giving a gorgeous look in a floral print chiffon saree. To give a sexy look to this type of saree, she wore a sleeveless halter neck blouse
Aditi Rao Hydari is giving an elegant look in an organza saree. The actress wore a full neck blouse with a hand floral print saree
You can steal Aditi's saree design to give a sensual look in a saree. The actress has done heavy makeup with a multicolor straps saree
Aditi is seen in georgette and chiffon sarees at events and red carpets. These sarees have light fabric and elegant designs