Nick Jonas Turns 32: Discover fascinating facts about the singer

Entertainment
At age six, Nick Jonas’s singing talent was discovered by chance while waiting in a barber shop, impressing everyone with his voice.
Jonas co-founded Safehouse Records with Demi Lovato and Phil McIntyre, aiming to support emerging artists and promote creative freedom in the music industry.
Nick’s full birth name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas, but he shortened it to Nick Jonas for his public and professional persona.
Before the 2016 Video Music Awards, Nick and Joe Jonas got matching tattoos of arrows pointing at each other, symbolizing their close bond.
Nick Jonas owns a collection of 12 guitars, showcasing his deep passion for playing and his dedication to mastering the instrument.