Nick Jonas Turns 32: Discover fascinating facts about the singer

Image credits: Instagram

Barbershop Discovery

At age six, Nick Jonas’s singing talent was discovered by chance while waiting in a barber shop, impressing everyone with his voice.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Musical Entrepreneur

Jonas co-founded Safehouse Records with Demi Lovato and Phil McIntyre, aiming to support emerging artists and promote creative freedom in the music industry.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Full Name Fact

Nick’s full birth name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas, but he shortened it to Nick Jonas for his public and professional persona.

Image credits: Instagram

Tattoos Together

Before the 2016 Video Music Awards, Nick and Joe Jonas got matching tattoos of arrows pointing at each other, symbolizing their close bond.

 

Image credits: VC

Guitar Collection

Nick Jonas owns a collection of 12 guitars, showcasing his deep passion for playing and his dedication to mastering the instrument.
 

Image credits: Instagram
