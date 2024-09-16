Entertainment

Avoiding showers to Soap collecting: 7 celebs’ with unusual habits

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan keeps many phones and wears two wristwatches that are set to different time zones to stay in touch while traveling.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is so concerned about oral health that he always has a dental kit with him and brushes his teeth many times a day.

 

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan embraces a tech-free lifestyle, preferring not to carry a phone and going days without checking it.

 

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is a voracious reader who keeps a library in his restroom so he may read every day.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is a snake lover who has a pet python.

 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's peculiar hobby of gathering soaps from different countries demonstrates his interest in this commonplace item all over the world.

 

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who is well-known for his perfectionism, possibly skips showers to devote more time to his rigorous filmmaking.

